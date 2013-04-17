FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil price fall shows market sufficiently supplied -IEA
April 17, 2013

Oil price fall shows market sufficiently supplied -IEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 17 (Reuters) - The fall in oil prices show that the market is sufficiently supplied, said Maria van der Hoeven, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Van der Hoeven also said she hoped the fall in oil prices would help the global economy recover.

Brent crude prices sank below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time in nine months after data from China and the United States weakened the outlook for demand.

Data from China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, showed economic growth had unexpectedly slowed in the first three months of 2013. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Ed Davies)

