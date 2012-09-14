FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil prices risk pushing world back into recession -IEA economist
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Oil prices risk pushing world back into recession -IEA economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Current oil prices risk pushing back the global economy into recession, the International Energy Agency’s chief economist said after U.S. crude rose above $100 a barrel on Friday, its highest level in four months.

“I see the prices today, in this economic context, as unbearable for consumers,” Fatih Birol told Reuters by telephone. “High prices together with other factors could push the global economy back into recession,” he added.

The two most vulnerable regions to high oil prices are Europe and China, he said.

Birol declined to say whether the latest price rises could prompt the IEA to carry out an emergency release of oil stocks but said the agency was monitoring markets very closely.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.