#Energy
September 20, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

IEA head says oil market well supplied, Saudi helping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The global oil market is sufficiently supplied with extra oil being pumped from Saudi Arabia helping, Maria van der Hoeven, head of the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

Speaking in the Spanish capital at an energy conference she said Canada and the United States were also bringing more oil to the market.

The IEA would continue to monitor developments in the market, she added, without commenting on whether extra oil reserves should be released. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; editing by James Jukwey)

