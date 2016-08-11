IEA sees oil markets slowly tightening after months of oversupply

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil markets will begin to tighten in the second half of 2016 but the process will be slow and painful as global demand growth declines and non-OPEC supplies rebound, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

The IEA, in its monthly report, forecast a healthy draw in global oil stocks in the next few months that would help ease a glut that has persisted since 2014 on the back of rising OPEC and non-OPEC supply.

Oversupply helped send oil prices from $115 a barrel in June 2014 to as low as $27 in January this year. Crude later recovered to around $50 but fell again towards $40 in July.

"Oil's drop ... has put the "glut" back into the headlines even though our balances show essentially no oversupply during the second half of the year. Moreover, our crude oil balance indicates a hefty draw in the third quarter after a lengthy stretch of uninterrupted builds," the Paris-based IEA said.

"The resulting product stock draw will increase refiners' appetite for crude oil and help pave the way to a sustained tightening of the crude oil balance," it added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)