IEA sees no reason to release oil stockpiles - director
#Energy
August 24, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

IEA sees no reason to release oil stockpiles - director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees no physicial disruption in oil supplies that would warrant a release of strategic oil reserves, but remains prepared to act, the head of the Paris-based organisation said on Friday.

“The IEA, as always, is actively monitoring oil markets, remains in close communication with its Member countries, and is prepared to act as necessary in response to a physical disruption,” Maria van der Hoewen said in a statement late on Friday.

“However, as I said as recently as last week, at this time the conditions that would warrant such a response by the IEA are not present,” she added in an e-mailed statement.

The comment from the head of the West’s energy adviser comes after a source and a trade journal said world oil consumers were poised to tap into the emergency oil inventories as soon as early September and that the IEA had dropped its resistance to a U.S.-led plan. (Reporting by Michel Rose)

