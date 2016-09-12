Mexico's IEnova plans share offering of over $1 bln in Oct-sources

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova (IEnova) aims to raise more than $1 billion in a secondary share offering in October, three people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be one of the biggest local equity placements in recent years.

A unit of U.S. firm Sempra Energy, IEnova has hired Credit Suisse and JP Morgan to underwrite the offer that will help it fund major investments, according to two of the people, who declined to be named as the offering is not yet public.

A spokeswoman for IEnova declined to comment. Credit Suisse and JP Morgan also declined to comment. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper)