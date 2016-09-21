BRIEF-Cambium Learning:Board of directors adopts a tax asset protection rights plan
* Cambium Learning Group Inc says board of directors has adopted a tax asset protection rights plan
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's IEnova said on Wednesday that the country's competition regulator Cofece had approved its acquisition of Pemex's 50 percent stake in pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua.
IEnova, the Mexican subsidiary of U.S. firm Sempra Energy, had recast the deal with Pemex after Cofece objected to its original version.
IEnova expects the deal to close in September. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
Sept 21 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc has already booked orders for more than two-thirds of its 2016 political ad spending target, Chief Executive Officer Perry Sook said on Wednesday, but he stopped short of raising the goal.
* Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of chief executive officer and departure of chief operating officer