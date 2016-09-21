MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's IEnova said on Wednesday that the country's competition regulator Cofece had approved its acquisition of Pemex's 50 percent stake in pipeline company Gasoductos de Chihuahua.

IEnova, the Mexican subsidiary of U.S. firm Sempra Energy, had recast the deal with Pemex after Cofece objected to its original version.

IEnova expects the deal to close in September. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)