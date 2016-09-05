MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova (IEnova) said on Monday it had agreed to buy 100 percent of the Ventika wind farm from subsidiaries of Blackstone and minority partners.
IEnova will buy the wind farm, which has installed capacity of 252 Megawatts and is in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, for $852 million, including $477 million of debt.
It hopes the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
