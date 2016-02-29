IEX amends exchange plans in bid to win U.S. regulatory approval

NEW YORK (Reuters) - IEX Group, the private U.S. stock trading platform featured in Michael Lewis’s book “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,” said on Monday it amended its exchange application to address a practice that critics have said would give it an unfair speed advantage.

“We think it really does remove the last objection that we could see to a speedy approval to our application,” John Ramsay, chief market policy officer at IEX, said in an interview.

IEX applied in September to become a public stock exchange, prompting a flood of nearly 400 comment letters to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most investors have urged the regulator to approve the application by the March 21 deadline, but some, mainly from high-speed trading firms and incumbent exchanges, have been highly critical of the upstart firm.

The chief complaint has been that IEX, which slows down incoming orders and outgoing order confirmations by 350 millionths-of-a-second, would not subject outbound orders that it is routing to other exchanges to the “speed bump.”

IEX has said the practice prevents predatory high-frequency traders from picking up on trading signals and then using their faster technology to race ahead and electronically front-run the orders, as described in “Flash Boys.”

Critics say it gives IEX’s router an unfair speed advantage.

IEX now says all outgoing orders will traverse the speed bump and that as an alternative solution to prevent potentially predatory behavior, it will send outgoing orders to all other exchanges simultaneously.

Citadel LLC, a trading and market-making firm that uses high-frequency trading strategies, has sent four letters to the SEC asking the regulator to deny IEX exchange status. It said the amended application seemed to remove what it saw as an unfair advantage.

“However, their application should still be denied,” Jamil Nazarali, head of execution services at Citadel Securities, said in a statement.

Citadel has said that an exchange, brokers would be forced to send IEX orders if it were displaying the national best bid or offer (NBBO), and that the 350-microsecond speed bump would distort real-time market prices.

“Giving IEX’s delayed quotes protected status would damage the integrity of the NBBO and make our markets less transparent, fair and efficient,” Nazarali said.

Exchange status would let IEX compete with Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc , and Bats Global Markets.

IEX has become the second-largest alternative trading system since its launch in October 2013.