FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-IEX Group says to allow visible stock orders in late January
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 4, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-IEX Group says to allow visible stock orders in late January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say Jan. 30 from Jan. 31. Clarifies in final paragraph that the company opened last year in October.)

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - IEX Group, which runs an alternative trading system known as a “dark pool,” said on Monday it plans to allow members to begin posting visible orders on its platform as of Jan. 30 as it prepares to become a full-fledged stock exchange.

Dark pools are broker-run electronic trading venues that allow investors to match buy and sell orders anonymously, making trading data available only after a trade happens in an attempt to prevent the others in the market from moving the price against them. Dark pools are more lightly regulated than exchanges, but cannot conduct initial public offerings and house listings, among other differences.

IEX said in a note to traders it plans to allow visible orders to subscribers of its TOPS data feed, helping them identify available interest in the market. ( bit.ly/10PhX9F )

The quotes shown on IEX will be “unprotected,” meaning they will not be included in the data feed that displays the national best bid and offer. On registered exchanges, brokers must send their orders to the exchange showing the best bids and offers available.

New York-based IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis’ book “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,” has said it aims to become a registered stock exchange by the end of 2015, competing with the likes of Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global Markets.

IEX opened shop in October last year with a stated goal of creating a market that was simple and fair. It uses an electronic speed bump to take away any advantages of high-speed traders. It does not pay rebates to entice order flow. It has only four order types versus hundreds at some exchanges, and it is owned by fund companies and individual investors, not by banks or brokers. (Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.