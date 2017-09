Oct 28 (Reuters) - ifa systems AG :

* Says third quarter of 2014 closed was with total capacity of about 2.27 million euros (previous year: 2.14 million euros)

* Third quarter 2014 closed with EBIT according to IFRS of approx. 0.50 million euros (previous year: 0.42 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: