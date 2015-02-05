BRIEF-ifa systems FY 2014 revenues up 5 pct to 8.16 mln euros

Feb 5 (Reuters) - ifa Systems AG :

* Says revenues in 2014 increased by approximately 5 pct (from 7,771 thousand euros to about 8,160 thousand euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT increased by approximately 39 pct from 1,601 thousand euros to approximately 2,230 thousand euros

* Plans a dividend of 0.12 euros (previous year: 0.09 euros) for the past fiscal year

* Sees 2015 continued organic sales growth of 5 pct + with an EBIT increase by at least another 10-12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)