FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ifa systems FY 2014 revenues up 5 pct to 8.16 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ifa systems FY 2014 revenues up 5 pct to 8.16 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - ifa Systems AG :

* Says revenues in 2014 increased by approximately 5 pct (from 7,771 thousand euros to about 8,160 thousand euros)

* Says FY 2014 EBIT increased by approximately 39 pct from 1,601 thousand euros to approximately 2,230 thousand euros

* Plans a dividend of 0.12 euros (previous year: 0.09 euros) for the past fiscal year

* Sees 2015 continued organic sales growth of 5 pct + with an EBIT increase by at least another 10-12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.