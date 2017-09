Aug 29 (Reuters) - IFA Hotel & Touristik AG : * Says H1 revenue EUR 54.6 million versus EUR 49.5 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 12.7 million versus EUR 8.9 million year ago * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 5.1 million versus EUR 1.3 million year ago * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1pcql6I] * Further company coverage