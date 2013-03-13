UPDATE 1-Nigeria's Access Bank gets $50 mln IFC loan

(Adds details, quote)

LAGOS, March 13 (Reuters) - The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank, has approved a $50 million loan to Nigeria’s Access Bank to help it finance lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa’s second-biggest economy.

The IFC said on Wednesday the funds would add to a $100 million three-year risk sharing facility, a joint initiative with Greek Coke bottler Coca-Cola Hellenic, meant to help finance businesses owned by women in Africa’s most populous nation.

“The facility aims to reduce the risks and costs of lending to SMEs ... and strengthening critical financial infrastructure,” it said, announcing an initial 3.5 billion naira ($22 million) risk sharing facility.

Last month, the IFC issued a 12 billion naira ($75 million) debut Nigerian local currency bond with a yield of 10.2 percent, aimed at supporting the country's capital market and increasing access to long-term local currency finance.