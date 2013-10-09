FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IFC launches biggest offshore rupee programme
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

IFC launches biggest offshore rupee programme

Manju Dalal

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (IFR) - IFC hopes to boost India’s capital markets and attract greater foreign investment by launching a US$1bn offshore rupee bond programme, the largest of its kind.

The private-sector arm of the World Bank will issue rupee-linked bonds and use the proceeds to finance private sector investment in the country.

The first tranche will be launched in the next few weeks once arrangers are appointed, said sources with knowledge of the situation. In a few months, the entire USD1bn programme may be issued.

The settlement of the bonds will be in US dollars but they will be pegged to the rupee, meaning investors will be taking on currency risk. The entire amount received from these bonds will be repatriated to India by IFC.

The multilateral is also working with the Indian government for an onshore rupee issuance, sources said.

IFR reported last month that IFC had already sent out preliminary proposals to both local and foreign banks. An offering of bonds of 10 to 15 years for up to Rs10bn-Rs15bn (US$161m-$242m) is being planned in tranches.

However, it will be a while before a deal materialises. IFC requires special permission from the Reserve Bank of India to issue a rupee bond, as only India-registered entities can issue in the local market.

Such permission would not be difficult to secure as IFC initiated a similar proposal with the government in 2003, bankers said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.