World Bank's IFC to price $100 mln sukuk as early as Weds - leads
September 8, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

World Bank's IFC to price $100 mln sukuk as early as Weds - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - International Finance Corp (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, has set initial price thoughts for a $100 million sukuk, which may be price as early as Wednesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The initial guidance for the five-year floating rate note is at around 6 month Libor minus 10 basis points, the document showed. The average life of the bond - the average time before the principal is expected to be repaid - is 3.75 years.

IFC has picked Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers for the sukuk transaction, the document showed.

The sukuk will have a wakala structure and will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange. Under wakala terms, one party acts as an agent managing assets for another. (Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
