India's IFFCO suspends plans to build Quebec fertilizer factory
December 16, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

India's IFFCO suspends plans to build Quebec fertilizer factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), India’s largest fertilizer producer, said it was suspending plans for a nitrogen fertilizer factory in Bécancour, Québec as its cost estimate exceeded C$2 billion ($1.72 billion).

IFFCO and its Canadian partner La Coop fédérée, which had earlier estimated the project to cost C$1.6 billion, said they would look for partners to help build it.

IFFCO said in late 2012 it would partner the cooperative of farmers in Quebec to build the plant. (reut.rs/1zrNaeW) ($1 = 1.1652 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

