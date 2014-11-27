FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Bank-linked IFFI launches $500 mln 3-yr FRN sukuk - leads
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

World Bank-linked IFFI launches $500 mln 3-yr FRN sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFI), for which the World Bank acts as treasury manager, has launched a $500 million Islamic bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Thursday.

The three-year sharia-compliant floating rate note is set to price at 15 basis points over the three-month London interbank offered rate, the document showed. This is at the tight end of price guidance issued on Wednesday.

Orders worth more than $700 million were placed by investors, the document added.

Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Malaysia’s CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank, and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.