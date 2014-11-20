FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IFM Immobilien 9-month revenues down 34 pct to 8.1 mln euros
November 20, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-IFM Immobilien 9-month revenues down 34 pct to 8.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ifm Immobilien AG :

* Publishes its figures for Q3 2014

* Says concluded first nine months of its 2014 financial year with a negative result, but still expects to end year as a whole with a positive result

* Says consolidated revenues for first nine months of 2014 dropped by 34 pct down to 8.1 million euros year on year

* Says 9-month consolidated loss amounted to 3.9 million euros(previous year: profit of 0.5 million euros)

* Says 9-month operating loss (loss before taxes) amounted to 5.1 million euros (previous year: profit of 2.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

