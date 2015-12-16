FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's State Power to buy IFM Australia's wind portfolio - source
December 16, 2015

China's State Power to buy IFM Australia's wind portfolio - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China’s State Power Investment Corp will buy several wind farms from Australia’s largest pension fund investor, IFM Investors, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, in a sale that local had said would raise about A$1.5 billion ($1 billion).

The source did not give a sale price, but said the Chinese government investment body won a months-long auction for the portfolio of wind farms in Australia and South America from a pool of 10 bidders because it was the only offer which involved buying the entire portfolio.

An IFM spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; eDITING BY sTEPHEN cOATES

