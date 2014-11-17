IFM wins $364 mln in infrastructure mandates from UK pensions

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund manager IFM Investors said on Monday it had won two investment mandates totalling $364 million from two British local government pension schemes.

The fund was awarded a $300 million mandate from Avon Pension Fund and a $64 million mandate from Dorset County Pension Funds. Both mandates are the schemes’ first investments in infrastructure, IFM said in a statement.

Pension funds around the world are increasingly looking at allocating more money to alternative asset classes such as infrastructure as returns in traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds prove harder to find.

They are also attracted by returns that are less correlated to those of mainstream financial markets.

“Investors are getting more comfortable with infrastructure as an asset class as their understanding of it grows, and we expect appetite to remain strong with schemes looking at new allocations,” Annabel Wiscarson, executive director, business development at IFM Investors, said in the statement.

“Avon’s first allocation to infrastructure is both a hugely significant step for the scheme and notable within the broader industry for its size, which far surpasses the average amount being invested by UK local authorities to date.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)