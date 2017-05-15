IFR Americas ECM Pipeline

NEW YORK, May 15 (IFR) - Active calendar: May 16 (AM): Evolent Health (US, healthcare data) – $148.5m Block. 6m shares (100% sec) at $24.50-$24.75 versus $24.95 last sale. MS, JPM, GS.

May 16 (AM): Kornit Digital (Israel, digital printing) – $90.3m Block. 4.25m shares (100% sec) at $20.60-$21.25 versus $22.15 last sale. BARC, CITI.

May 16 (AM): OM Asset Management (US, asset management) – $256.9m Block. 17.3m shares (100% sec) at $14.55-$14.85 versus $15.14 last sale. MS.

May 16 (AM): Performance Food Group (US, food distributor) – $393.2m Block. 14.1m shares (100% sec) at $27.50 - $27.90 market price. GS.

May 16: G1 Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $106.3m IPO. 6.25m shares (100%) at $15-$17. JPM, COWN. NASDAQ ”GTHX”.

May 17: Advanced Disposal Services (US, waste management) – $291.9m FO. 13.5m shares (100% prim) at $21.62 at launch, $22.56 at file. UBS, DB, MS, MACQ, BAML, BARC, CS, STFL.

May 17: Argenx (Netherlands, biotech) – $65.4m IPO. 3.6m ADS (100% prim) versus $18.18 file. COWN, PJ, JMP, WEDB. Common shares trade at €16.59 on Euronext Brussels Exchange. NASDAQ ”AGNX”.

May 17: Bright Scholar Education (Cayman Islands, education) – $150m IPO. 15m ADSs (100% prim) marketed at $8-$10. MS, DB, CHMERC. NYSE "BEDU".

Wk of May 22: Kinder Morgan Canada (Canada, pipeline LP) – C$1.75bn IPO. 79.5m–92.1m shares (100% sec) marketed at C$19–$22. TD, RBC, DB, MIZU.

Wk of May 22: SMART Global Holdings (US, memory solutions) – $79.5m IPO. 5.3m shares (100% prim) at $13-$15. BARC, DB, JEFF, STFL. Nasdaq “SGH”.

May 24: Appian (US, software) - $81.3m IPO. 6.3m shares (100% prim) at $11-$13. MS, GS, BARC, PCS, CGEN, COWN. Nasdaq "APPN".

May 24: Wide Open West (US, cable operator) – $419m IPO. 19.05m shares (100% prim) at $20-$22. UBS, CS. NYSE “WOW”.

Wk of May 29: Cobalt 27 (Canada, mineral ownership) – C$200m FO (100% prim). SCOT, CANA, TD.