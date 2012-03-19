FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-US Feb housing starts seen lower
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 6 years

IFR-Preview-US Feb housing starts seen lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts & Building Permits,
       February
 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (annual rates)  Reuters   IFR       Previous
 Housing starts            700,000   690,000   699,000 
 Building permits          690,000   690,000   682,000 
 	
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the gap between housing starts and
building permits to have closed in February, with each series
reading a 690k annual rate. More seasonally appropriate weather
after a few mild months probably tamed the housing starts
series, which has in any case been running above permits for a
few months. 	
    Though our forecast leaves both series little changed over
the past few months, we expect that they will remain on upward
trends, with growing positive pressures from both the single-
and multi-family sectors. Improved labor market sentiment is
probably helping spur new household formation, which should help
drive both sectors, while strong increases in rents demonstrate
clear demand for multi-family units as former homeowners
rediscover the joys of apartment life. 	
    Single-family starts have rebounded more strongly than
actual new home sales, but homebuilders in February were at
their most optimistic in nearly five years. That should be
enough to keep construction activity going, at least until
there's some reckoning between builder sentiment and sales."
 
 	
    For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators,
double-click on   	
 	
    -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

