IFR-Preview-US March wholesale inventories seen rising
May 8, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-US March wholesale inventories seen rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories, March 
 WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)         Reuters    IFR     Previous
 Wholesale inventories   +0.6       +0.6    +0.9
 Wholesale sales         +0.7       +0.7    +1.2
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "With Q1 seeing strong retail sales, we look for
continued respectable growth in wholesale trade, with wholesale
inventories up 0.6% and wholesale sales up 0.7%. That would seem
to be about in line with the BEA's expectations from the advance
GDP estimate, and therefore won't affect expectations for the
first Q1 GDP revision due out later this month. 	
    If accurate, our calls would imply a sixth consecutive month
of the inventory/sales ratio reading 1.17, just a tick below the
pre-recession norm. That would suggest no net pressure for
inventory rebuilding or drawdown relative to sales growth, with
both sales and inventories up 9.3% y/y."	
    -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

