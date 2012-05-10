FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue May 11
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue May 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, April 
 WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)       Reuters    IFR     Previous
 PPI                   0.0        0.0     0.0
 PPI ex-food/energy    +0.2       +0.2    +0.3        
 PPI year/year         +2.1       +2.2    +2.8
 Core PPI year/year    +2.8       +2.8    +2.9 
 
 IFR COMMENTARY: "Overall producer prices should be about flat in
April, with prices excluding food and energy ... around 0.2%.
Given an easy y/y comparison with the Arab Spring, that would
bring headline y/y price growth down from +2.8% to +2.2%, while
core y/y would tick down from +2.9% to +2.8%. Both food and
fuels should modestly restrain the headline, with the late-month
spike in natural gas not entering the picture until next month's
release. 	
    Pipeline price pressure will continue to ease. Intermediate
good price disinflation should continue apace, with y/y growth
declining for a seventh consecutive month (from +2.9%). Crude
materials, flat y/y in March, should see a negative y/y reading
for the first time since October 2009." 	
	
----------------- 
 	
 WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer
       Sentiment, May
 WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS       Reuters    IFR     Previous
 Sentiment       76.2       77.5    76.4
 Conditions      83.0       84.5    82.9
 Expectations    72.5       73.0    72.3 
 
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Further easing in gas prices appears to be
helping lift sentiment, and should boost the Thomson Reuters/
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index up from 76.4 to
77.5. The Rasmussen daily sentiment index started rising
noticeably in the early days of May, though expectations may be
dimmed by recent pessimistic economic headlines. The latest
employment report showed weaker than expected payrolls gains,
but still likely at a faster rate than necessary to keep up with
population growth, which should marginally improve labor market
attitudes. 	
    We look for the current conditions index to rebound from
82.9 to 84.5, while the expectations index edges up from 72.3 to
73.0. That would give expectations their highest reading since
September 2009, but current conditions would still not match
March's 86.0."
  
       -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
