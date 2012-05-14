IFR-Preview-major US economic data for release May 15

WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, April WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous CPI 0.0 +0.1 +0.3 CPI exfood/energy +0.2 +0.1 +0.2 CPI year/year +2.3 +2.5 +2.7 Core CPI year/year +2.3 +2.2 +2.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "Consumer prices were probably up a modest 0.1% headline and core in April, bringing y/y growth down from +2.7% to +2.5% in the headline and +2.3% back to +2.2% in the core. Most core prices should grow at about their recent trends, though lower vehicle prices should just be able to help keep it from rounding up to +0.2% on the month. Shelter costs should continue to see modest growth, with rents in particularly steadily rising. Food price gains were likely light, while a jump in natural gas prices around the turn of the month came too late to halt the general decline that will show up in this month's data. Gasoline rose early in the month before it started falling back down, and should be a negligibly positive contributor." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, April WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Retail Sales +0.2 +0.2 +0.8 Ex-autos +0.2 +0.2 +0.8 Ex-autos/gas/bldg ---- +0.1 +0.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees April retail sales coming in up just 0.2% both headline and ex-autos. That would mark the weakest headline reading in ten months, the weakest ex-autos print in four. Consumers may be more confident, particularly with gas prices having started to come down, but more seasonable weather and three months of sales growth outstripping earnings growth appear to have sapped spending momentum. Same-store sales growth was quite weak for the month, while auto sales just edged up slightly. A minor shift in composition toward more expensive trucks may have been enough to counter generally lower prices. A question mark will be gasoline station sales, with gas prices having come up early in the month before more than fully erasing those gains later. We look for them to have been about flat. Core sales (excluding autos, gas, and building materials) were probably up about 0.1%." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey Index, May WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Empire Index 8.50 8.00 6.56 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Empire State Manufacturing Survey will likely make a dead cat bounce in May, coming up from April's +6.56 to about +8.00. Last month's nearly 14-point plunge brought the headline index better in line with some of the internals, and we continue to look for the manufacturing surveys to indicate a moderate pace of growth. New orders have been weak recently, probably in part due to expiring tax credits shifting demand forward into the fourth quarter of 2011, and recovery from that effect should slowly lift factory activity. The New York Fed's index was just a touch below most other regional surveys in April, and we expect that this month's reading will keep it about even with the pack." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, March WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total inventories +0.4 +0.4 +0.6 IFR COMMENTARY: "Overall business inventories were likely up 0.4% in March. With sales already reported up 0.7% (and assuming no significant revisions), the inventory/sales ratio would round down to 1.27, a tenth lower than last month, but still not indicating much pressure to build or draw down inventories relative to sales in the near future. At any rate, we expect that some April softness will have led to modest unplanned inventory accumulation, bringing the ratio back up. Factory and wholesale inventories have already been reported, both up 0.3%. The final ingredient, retail inventories, were probably up about 0.5% for a second consecutive month, not quite keeping up with 0.9% retail sales growth. Factory shipments were reported up 0.9% while wholesale sales rose 0.5%, for overall business sales growth of 0.7%." ----------------- WHAT: National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index, May WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous NAHB index 26 24 25 IFR COMMENTARY: "In our opinion, builders are still a bit too optimistic about the state of the market for new homes, and the NAHB Housing Market Index will dip a bit further in May, from 25 to 24. That would be four points off the high seen in February and March, but still well above the 2011 average of just 16. Single-family new home sales appear to be trending upward at a snail's pace, while mortgage credit remains in short supply, despite rock-bottom rates. The new home market should return to health a little more quickly as the existing home inventory overhang shrinks further, but for now the slowing pace of job gains and somewhat more seasonable weather will likely restrain house-hunting." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.