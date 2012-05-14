FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-major US economic data for release May 15
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-major US economic data for release May 15

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, April  
 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)       Reuters    IFR     Previous
 CPI                   0.0        +0.1    +0.3 
 CPI exfood/energy     +0.2       +0.1    +0.2
 CPI year/year         +2.3       +2.5    +2.7 
 Core CPI year/year    +2.3       +2.2    +2.3 
 	
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Consumer prices were probably up a modest 0.1%
headline and core in April, bringing y/y growth down from +2.7%
to +2.5% in the headline and +2.3% back to +2.2% in the core. 	
    Most core prices should grow at about their recent trends,
though lower vehicle prices should just be able to help keep it
from rounding up to +0.2% on the month. Shelter costs should
continue to see modest growth, with rents in particularly
steadily rising. 	
    Food price gains were likely light, while a jump in natural
gas prices around the turn of the month came too late to halt
the general decline that will show up in this month's data.
Gasoline rose early in the month before it started falling back
down, and should be a negligibly positive contributor." 	
	
----------------- 	
	
 WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, April 
 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (pct)     Reuters     IFR     Previous
 Retail Sales        +0.2        +0.2    +0.8 
  Ex-autos           +0.2        +0.2    +0.8
  Ex-autos/gas/bldg  ----        +0.1    +0.5 
 
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees April retail sales coming in up just
0.2% both headline and ex-autos. That would mark the weakest
headline reading in ten months, the weakest ex-autos print in
four. Consumers may be more confident, particularly with gas
prices having started to come down, but more seasonable weather
and three months of sales growth outstripping earnings growth
appear to have sapped spending momentum.	
    Same-store sales growth was quite weak for the month, while
auto sales just edged up slightly. A minor shift in composition
toward more expensive trucks may have been enough to counter
generally lower prices. A question mark will be gasoline station
sales, with gas prices having come up early in the month before
more than fully erasing those gains later. We look for them to
have been about flat. Core sales (excluding autos, gas, and
building materials) were probably up about 0.1%." 	
	
----------------- 	
 WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire State
       Manufacturing Survey Index, May 
 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS          Reuters    IFR     Previous
 Empire Index       8.50       8.00    6.56 
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Empire State Manufacturing Survey will
likely make a dead cat bounce in May, coming up from April's
+6.56 to about +8.00. Last month's nearly 14-point plunge
brought the headline index better in line with some of the
internals, and we continue to look for the manufacturing surveys
to indicate a moderate pace of growth. New orders have been weak
recently, probably in part due to expiring tax credits shifting
demand forward into the fourth quarter of 2011, and recovery
from that effect should slowly lift factory activity. 	
    The New York Fed's index was just a touch below most other
regional surveys in April, and we expect that this month's
reading will keep it about even with the pack."	
	
----------------- 	
	
 WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, March 
 WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)     Reuters     IFR     Previous
 Total inventories   +0.4        +0.4    +0.6
 	
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Overall business inventories were likely up
0.4% in March. With sales already reported up 0.7% (and assuming
no significant revisions), the inventory/sales ratio would round
down to 1.27, a tenth lower than last month, but still not
indicating much pressure to build or draw down inventories
relative to sales in the near future. At any rate, we expect
that some April softness will have led to modest unplanned
inventory accumulation, bringing the ratio back up. 	
    Factory and wholesale inventories have already been
reported, both up 0.3%. The final ingredient, retail
inventories, were probably up about 0.5% for a second
consecutive month, not quite keeping up with 0.9% retail sales
growth. 
    Factory shipments were reported up 0.9% while wholesale
sales rose 0.5%, for overall business sales growth of 0.7%."  	
----------------- 
 	
 WHAT: National Association of Home Builders Housing Market
       Index, May 
 WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS       Reuters   IFR    Previous
 NAHB index      26        24     25
 IFR COMMENTARY: "In our opinion, builders are still a bit too
optimistic about the state of the market for new homes, and the
NAHB Housing Market Index will dip a bit further in May, from 25
to 24. That would be four points off the high seen in February
and March, but still well above the 2011 average of just 16.
Single-family new home sales appear to be trending upward at a
snail's pace, while mortgage credit remains in short supply,
despite rock-bottom rates. 	
    The new home market should return to health a little more
quickly as the existing home inventory overhang shrinks further,
but for now the slowing pace of job gains and somewhat more
seasonable weather will likely restrain house-hunting."	
 	
   	
       -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.

