IFR-Preview-U.S. April pending home sales seen dipping
#Market News
May 29, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-U.S. April pending home sales seen dipping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales,
       April 
 WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)  
 
 FORECASTS (pct)     Reuters    IFR     Previous
 Pending sales       +0.1       -0.5    +4.1
  	
IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the NAR's Pending Home Sales Index
to have slipped about 0.5% in April after March's 4.1% jump. The
shift from a record warm month to more seasonable weather in
April may have been enough to blunt home-shopping, as seen in
the NAHB Housing Market Index's traffic component (though it
only covers the new-home market), which slid from 22 to 18. 	
    Our call would put pending home sales growth at 1.5% y/y,
the same as in February. The index would still be at its
second-highest level since April 2010, when it was inflated by
an expiring homebuyer tax credit. Sales should continue to be
stimulated by an improving (if slowly) labor market and low
mortgage rates, which helped the NAR's Housing Affordability
Index hit a record high in Q1." 	
 
 
      -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
