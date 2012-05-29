IFR-Preview-U.S. April pending home sales seen dipping

WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales, April WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Pending sales +0.1 -0.5 +4.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the NAR's Pending Home Sales Index to have slipped about 0.5% in April after March's 4.1% jump. The shift from a record warm month to more seasonable weather in April may have been enough to blunt home-shopping, as seen in the NAHB Housing Market Index's traffic component (though it only covers the new-home market), which slid from 22 to 18. Our call would put pending home sales growth at 1.5% y/y, the same as in February. The index would still be at its second-highest level since April 2010, when it was inflated by an expiring homebuyer tax credit. Sales should continue to be stimulated by an improving (if slowly) labor market and low mortgage rates, which helped the NAR's Housing Affordability Index hit a record high in Q1." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.