IFR-Preview-major US economic data for June 1

WHAT: Department of Commerce Domestic Vehicle Sales, May WHEN: No set time FORECASTS (annual rate) Reuters IFR Previous Total sales (mln units) 14.50 14.55 14.37 IFR COMMENTARY: "Light vehicle sales should see another minor uptick in May, (from 14.37 mln) to about 14.55 mln. The aging fleet, slowly improving employment picture, and better availability of auto credit are conspiring to keep sales on an upward trend, though a considerably more modest one than implied by the sharp January and February gains." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, April WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Personal income +0.3 +0.2 +0.4 Personal spending +0.3 +0.1 +0.3 Core PCE index +0.2 +0.2 +0.2 Core PCE yr/yr ---- +2.0 +2.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "April personal income likely rose around 0.2% while consumption ticked up about 0.1%, both of which would be weaker growth rates than the four months prior, but at least the dip in fuel costs will mean that real outlays should stay positive. The April employment report indicated flat hourly wage growth, which, together with disappointing growth in payrolls, will keep overall employee compensation growth subdued. The modest gain in income was unable to maintain Q1's strong retail sales gains, though in terms of overall consumption we look for a modest rebound in spending on durables to roughly balance a dip in nondurables. Core PCE growth should be up about 0.2%, which should keep the y/y growth rate at 2.0%." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Employment Situation, May WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Nonfarm payrolls +150,000 +160,000 +115,000 Private payrolls +160,000 +170,000 +130,000 Jobless rate (pct) 8.1 8.1 8.1 Avg. hrly earnings (pct) +0.2 +0.2 0.0 Avg. workweek (hrs) 34.5 34.5 34.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "May's payrolls should see modest improvement, with nonfarm payrolls up around 160k overall, 170k private. Hopefully, we'll see some upward revision to April's 115k reading, and another addition to March's 154k, somewhat strengthening the recent trend. Most (but not quite all) of the weather payback should already be accounted for, and we look for rebounds in the education and health and leisure and hospitality subsectors, as well as a rebound from a calendar quirk in the transportation sector due to Easter falling into April's survey period. The unemployment rate should again round up to 8.1%. While declines in individual and state unemployment insurance eligibility may indirectly restrain growth in the labor force, we should probably see some payback after two months of significant declines, with an offsetting rebound in the employment level. After wages disappointed with next to no movement last month, May should see hourly earnings up 0.2%, while the workweek holds at 34.5 hours." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Construction Spending, April WHEN: Friday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total spending +0.4 0.0 +0.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "Construction spending was probably flat in April, a month which saw construction workers tick down 2k but aggregate hours worked rise 0.4%. Weather likely shifted some activity out of this month and into Q1. We see private residential spending up about 0.6%, which would leave it at virtually the same level as in November. Nonresidential we expect rose just 0.4%, but it looks to be on a better trend, if still below last December's peak. Meanwhile, public construction will probably continue feeling the impact of state and local government budget constraints, dropping around 1.0% to its lowest level since December 2006. After a run-up in Q4, construction spending foundered in Q1. With the contribution from stimulus having sharply contracted and demand for new homes still weak, the near-term prospect is for construction softness to continue." ----------------- WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, May WHEN: Friday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Manufacturing PMI 53.9 53.7 54.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect the ISM Manufacturing index to drop modestly in its May reading, slipping around 1.1 points to 53.7. Now that Markit is publishing US PMIs, it will be interesting to compare the two in real time going forward. Unfortunately, both the ISM and Markit figures will be released after this month's employment report, though the 'flash' Markit number (accounting for an estimated 85-90% of final respondents) was already released, showing a drop in May from 56.0 to 53.9. The Markit series, which weights production and new orders more heavily than ISM does, has been printing above ISM for almost a year now. The new orders, production, and employment indices, all of which rose in April, should see some reversion in May, while the already-low supplier deliveries and inventories indices move up slightly." ----------------- -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters