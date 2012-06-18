FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-US May housing starts, permits seen rising
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

IFR-Preview-US May housing starts, permits seen rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Housing Starts and Permits, May
 WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (annual rates)   Reuters    IFR       Previous
 Housing starts (units)     720,000    725,000   717,000 
 Housing permits (units)    728,000    730,000   723,000
 
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "Housing starts and building permits should both
still be on a gradual upward trend, and we see starts up from
717k to about 725k and permits up from 723k to about 730k. With
rents elevated, the trend in multi-unit construction should be
stronger than in single-unit, though even there, despite
still-low household formation, construction should feel a
tailwind from record-low new home inventory. 
    Neither series has moved much on net since the beginning of
the year, but we look for both of them to resume gradual
movement upward as we move past the weather effects that pulled
early-spring activity forward into the winter."
 
 
      -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

