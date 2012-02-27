IFR-Preview-major US economic data for release Feb. 28

WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods, January WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durable goods -1.0 -0.1 +3.0 Durables ex-transport. 0.0 +1.0 +2.2 Nondef. Cap ex-aircraft +0.4 +1.0 +3.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect that durable goods orders ticked down by about 0.1% in January, weighed down by a reversion in civilian aircraft orders after two months of outsized gains in that category. Excluding the volatile transportation sector, we see durables orders rising about 1.0%. That would be significantly below the ex-transport gain of 2.2% from December, but still a strong gain, a touch above the recent trend. January saw strong Boeing orders, indicating a smaller than usual dropoff for the month, despite two months of surges. We expect some reversion, as December's seasonally adjusted civilian aircraft orders were their highest in four years, but even a 20% drop would leave them at the second highest level in almost that long. We expect the fall to be balanced a bit by increases in orders for autos and other transportation goods. Nondefense capital goods ex-air, a proxy for business investment spending, we see up about 1.0%. Though December capex orders were up a solid 3.1%, that followed two months of declines, so a gain of around 1.0% in January would only put the series back on a modest growth trend. We look for strong durables order growth over the medium term, with a still significantly reduced share of durables production as a percentage of GDP in part reflecting pent-up demand." ----------------- WHAT: Standard & Poor's Case Shiller Home Price Index, December WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EST (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous 20-city, unadjusted -0.9 -1.0 -1.3 20-city, adjusted -0.5 -0.4 -0.7 20-city, year/year -3.6 -3.7 -3.7 IFR COMMENTARY: "The December S&P Case-Shiller house price index should see its yr/yr pace (20 city) remain at November's -3.7% pace, down from -3.4% in October. On a seasonally adjusted basis the month/month data should soon start to look less negative, and December should see a decline of 0.4% to follow three straight very weak -0.7% outcomes. There are some signs of life in several housing sector surveys, though as of December the response from sales was moderate and from price data even less convincing. The S&P Case-Shiller index tends to underperform some other house price series, notably the FHFA's, given a stronger influence from distressed sales. December price data from Core Logic, which distinguishes between distressed and non-distressed sales, still shows continued slippage overall due to the continued weight of distressed sales. Before seasonal adjustment the S&P Case-Shiller data should see a 1.0% December decline, slightly slower than the 1.3% falls of October and November but still showing significant seasonal and underlying weakness." ----------------- WHAT: Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, February WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous CCI 63.0 62.0 61.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "February consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board should see only a modest increase of 0.9 point to 62.0, as worries over rising gasoline prices weigh against increasing optimism on employment prospects. January's 3.7 points decline in the index caught many by surprise, and a deterioration in labor market conditions shown in the breakdown appears to be in contradiction to the improved January payroll. February's breakdown should show an improvement in labor market perceptions, leading a rise in the present situation index to 42.5 from 38.4, partially reversing a fall of 8.1 points seen in January. In looking for an explanation for January's decline the answer may come from a rise in gasoline prices, which saw the 12 month inflation expectation rise to 5.5% from 5.3%, its first increase in five months. A further rise in gasoline prices should lift February's inflation expectation further to 5.8%, dragging the expectations index down to 75.0 from 76.2. This would be its second straight decline and weigh against the expected recovery in the present situation data. Given the large number of factors influencing confidence over the past year, the relationship between the inverted change in inflation expectations and confidence is very respectable. Rising inflation expectations should prevent a strong rebound in consumer confidence in February." ----------------- For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on -- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.