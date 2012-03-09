FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IFR-Preview-US Feb budget gap seen up from year ago
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 6 years ago

IFR-Preview-US Feb budget gap seen up from year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, February 
 WHEN: Monday, 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (bln)     Reuters     IFR       Previous
 Budget deficit      $229.0      $229.0    $27.4 month ago
                                           $222.5 year ago
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "February should produce a budget deficit of
around $229 bln in line with the CBO's monthly review, which is
usually close to accurate. This will be an increase from a
$222.5 bln deficit in February 2011, though after noting special
factors there does appear to be some underlying narrowing of the
deficit visible. Receipts should decline by 5.1% yr/yr, though
this can be more than fully explained by refunds increasing by
$25 bln. It is unclear to what extent this reflects increased
refunds and to what extent it reflects faster refunds, though we
suspect the latter, which should give only a temporary boost to
the deficit, is the larger influence. Excluding the increase in
refunds, receipts would have risen a healthy 17.5%, sharply
above recent trend, though given uncertainty over whey refunds
were higher, and that the leap year boosted revenues, it is too
early to assume revenues are showing a significant improvement.
Outlays should rise by 0.3%, but would have fallen by 1.2%
without the earned income and child tax credits getting boosts
of $5 bln from timing shifts. Underlying trend in outlays does
now appear to be marginally negative. With underlying trend in
receipts looking modestly positive, the underlying deficit is
getting smaller, but at a very slow pace from a very large
level."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.