IFR-Preview-Major US economic data for issue March 16
March 15, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 6 years ago

IFR-Preview-Major US economic data for issue March 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, February
 WHEN: Friday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (pct)           Reuters     IFR       Previous
 CPI                       +0.4        +0.5      +0.2
 CPI ex-food/energy        +0.2        +0.2      +0.2
 CPI year/year             +2.9        +3.0      +2.9
 Core CPI year/year        +2.2        +2.2      +2.3
 
 IFR COMMENTARY: "February's CPI should see a 0.5% overall and a
0.2% rise ex food and energy, with the risk that the headline
could round up to 0.6% but that the core could round down to
0.1%. Gasoline prices increased in February and the rise should
be inflated further by seasonal adjustments, meaning that
gasoline should add 0.4% to February's CPI. Food, rarely a major
issue in the CPI, should however be subdued with a rise of only
0.1% and the other components of energy should have a moderately
negative influence.	
    "The core rate is a close call between 0.1% and 0.2% and
much will depend on whether apparel will reverse a 0.9% increase
seen in January. We expect only a partial reversal. Elsewhere
there are upside risks from owners' equivalent rent, medical
care and air fares, but auto prices should remain negative in
the near term, even if weakness should soon fade. Most other
components should see subdued gains. Trend in the core CPI seems
near 0.2%. There have been six gains of 0.2% and only two of
0.1% since we saw a 0.3% in May 2011. 	
    "Yr/yr CPI growth should edge up to 3.0% from 2.9% overall
while slipping to 2.2% from 2.3% in the core, breaking a recent
trend toward convergence."	
-----------------    	
 	
 WHAT: Federal Reserve Industrial Production, February
 WHEN: Friday, 0915 EDT (1315 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (pct)        Reuters     IFR       Previous
 Industrial production  +0.4        +0.6      0.0
 Capacity use rate      78.8        78.9      78.5
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees industrial production up about 0.6% in
February, with slowing growth in auto production balanced by an
increase in utility output. That should bring the capacity
utilization rate up to 78.9%, the highest since July 2008.	
    "Motor vehicle assemblies have surged sharply over the last
couple of months, contributing to solid gains in manufacturing
output. With plants working three shifts, we expect the rate of
growth in autos to slow, but remain fairly strong, particularly
if demand can hold onto its recent gains. We look for factory
output on the whole to be up around 0.5%, following gains of
1.5% and 0.7% in December and January respectively. 	
    "Utility output will likely halt the sharp slide seen over
the last six months (-8.3% overall). While February's weather
was still fairly mild, it was a bit more seasonally appropriate
than prior months, and in response we look for utilities to be
up around 1.5%.	
    "Industrial production looks to be settling into a more
modest pace of growth, as capacity utilization edges closer to
pre-recession norms and the sector's average workweek matches
highs unsurpassed in over 60 years of data. While some slack
remains, more output is going to start requiring more investment
in plant and people."
--------	
 WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer
       Sentiment, March
 WHEN: Friday, 0955 EDT (1355 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS     Reuters   IFR     Previous 
 CSI           76.0      74.3    75.3
 
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Increased fears that higher gas prices will
once again curb what would have been another income boost that
could have helped economic activity (the extension of the
payroll tax break), consumer confidence measured from the
University of Michigan/Thomson Reuters Index of Consumer
Sentiment may have slipped down to 74.3 in early March.
Confidence stuttered within February, but managed to squeak out
another rise (the index's sixth), with a final score of 75.3 --
a hair above January's score of 75.0. It was the smallest
monthly rise (even with the help of an upward revision of 2.8
points), suggesting that consumers' reliance on the recent
string of positive jobs news to lift sentiment has waned. Even
with another uplifting payroll report, consumers could be giving
downside risks more weight than before."	
	
-----------------

