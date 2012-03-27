IFR-Preview-US Feb durable goods orders seen rising

WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods Orders, February WHEN: Wednesday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durables orders +3.0 +1.2 -3.7 Durables ex-transport. +1.7 +1.3 -3.0 Nondef. Cap goods ex-aircraft +2.0 +2.4 -3.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect that durable goods orders rose about 1.2% in February, and were up around 1.3% excluding the volatile transportation sector. That would be a rather modest rebound from January's surprisingly sharp decline of 3.7% overall, 3.0% ex-trans. Both series would be back on track to continue rising at a good clip, supporting further solid growth in factory payrolls. Slower growth and recessions abroad will weaken manufacturing exports, however. "Boeing orders remained strong, hinting that civilian aircraft orders overall won't weaken too much from their currently high levels. Auto orders should continue to support the headline in the wake of unexpectedly heavy demand. "We look for nondefense capital goods orders ex-aircraft, a proxy for business investment spending, to be up 2.4% after having shrunk 3.9% in January. Despite seeing a stronger bounce than headline orders, our call would leave capex orders little changed since the end of H1 2011. We do expect them to pick back up, but at a slower pace of growth than earlier in the expansion. Capex orders have reached pre-recession levels already, while overall durables and ex-trans orders will still take some time to catch up."