IFR-Preview-US Feb durable goods orders seen rising
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 6 years

IFR-Preview-US Feb durable goods orders seen rising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods Orders, February 
 WHEN: Wednesday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (pct)                  Reuters    IFR     Previous 
 Durables orders                  +3.0       +1.2    -3.7 
 Durables ex-transport.           +1.7       +1.3    -3.0
 Nondef. Cap goods ex-aircraft    +2.0       +2.4    -3.9 
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect that durable goods orders rose about
1.2% in February, and were up around 1.3% excluding the volatile
transportation sector. That would be a rather modest rebound
from January's surprisingly sharp decline of 3.7% overall, 3.0%
ex-trans. Both series would be back on track to continue rising
at a good clip, supporting further solid growth in factory
payrolls. Slower growth and recessions abroad will weaken
manufacturing exports, however. 	
    "Boeing orders remained strong, hinting that civilian
aircraft orders overall won't weaken too much from their
currently high levels. Auto orders should continue to support
the headline in the wake of unexpectedly heavy demand. 	
    "We look for nondefense capital goods orders ex-aircraft, a
proxy for business investment spending, to be up 2.4% after
having shrunk 3.9% in January. Despite seeing a stronger bounce
than headline orders, our call would leave capex orders little
changed since the end of H1 2011. We do expect them to pick back
up, but at a slower pace of growth than earlier in the
expansion. Capex orders have reached pre-recession levels
already, while overall durables and ex-trans orders will still
take some time to catch up."

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

