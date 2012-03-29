IFR-Preview-Major US economic data for issue March 30

WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, February WHEN: Friday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Personal income +0.4 +0.3 +0.3 Personal spending +0.6 +0.6 +0.2 PCE price index ---- +0.3 +0.2 Core PCE price index +0.1 +0.1 +0.2 Year/year PCE ---- +2.3 +2.4 Core year/year PCE ---- +1.8 +1.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "February personal income should see an increase of 0.3%, short of a 0.6% increase in personal spending, which would be its strongest rise since September. The non-farm payroll showed a respectable increase in employment and a stable workweek but only a small rise in hourly earnings, though wages and salaries should manage a third straight 0.4% increase. Recent months have seen some volatility in transfer payments with a positive COLA adjustment for social security but cuts elsewhere. February should see fewer special factors but falling unemployment should see transfer payments slip, causing overall personal income to underperform wages and salaries. "Personal spending data should reflect a firm February retail sales gain with autos possibly coming in even stronger than the retail data implied, given a stronger rise in data from the auto industry. Durables spending should rise by 2.0% led by autos, while non-durables should rise by 0.9% inflated by gasoline. Service spending should rise by 0.2% after a flat January when utilities were hit by mild weather. Utilities remained weak in February but the influence should be neutral following a negative. "The PCE price index should rise by 0.3%, slightly less than the 0.4% February CPI, a series that tends to be more sensitive to gasoline. The core PCE price index should however match the 0.1% core CPI. Yr/yr data should slip as firm year ago data drops out, overall PCE prices to 2.3% from 2.4%, and the core to 1.8% from 1.9%." ---------------- WHAT: National Association of Purchasing Management-Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, March WHEN: Friday, 0945 EDT (1345 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous PMI 63.0 62.0 64.0 Employment ---- 64.2 64.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for a retreat in the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index, from 64.0 in February to 62.0 in March. With automakers already adding triple shifts, they simply may not be able to significantly expand output without investments in new capacity and employees. Consequently, the auto sector looks set to contribute toward modest slippage in the Chicago PMI's new orders and production indices, both of which we see falling about three points after their February jumps, but still at about the middle of their narrow ranges for the last six months. The employment index, on the other hand, could hold at around last month's 64.2, which was a nearly 18-year high. "So far, the Fed's regional manufacturing surveys' headline indices have been pointing to slightly faster growth. But their internals have been mixed, and even with the modest decline, the Chicago PMI should continue to be an upside outlier." ----------------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, March final WHEN: Friday, 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous CSI 74.7 74.5 74.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Thomson Reuters/U. Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index's 6-month growth streak may come to an end with March's final score of 74.5. The index will have slipped 0.8 pts from February and would basically be unchanged from the preliminary score of 74.3. Consumers let their concern over gas prices show in the early March survey, even though a positive jobs report was published right before and stock markets had been supportive. While these expansionary trends (payrolls and equity) used to be enough to muster higher confidence, it seems as if they were only able to restrain confidence from slipping farther in March. As consumers become less preoccupied with the average $0.05/wk gas price increases seen within the month, and focus again on job prospects and what that should imply for their finances, sentiment should resume a growth pattern."