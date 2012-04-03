IFR-Preview-US March non-manufacturing index seen rising

WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, March WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous ISM index 57.0 57.6 57.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index should inch up again in its March reading, from 57.3 to about 57.6, though we expect little change in the components aside from a rebound in the supplier deliveries index. That would mean that March's reading would supplant February's as the highest since February 2011. The business activity index should remain robust, even after two strong months (the index rose from 55.9 in December to 62.6 in February). The few service sector-specific data releases ... so far have shown strength, while the weather has remained unseasonably warm, which should continue to boost construction activity. The employment index retreated 1.7 points in February after jumping to a near 6-year high in January. While we don't look for much gain there, we do expect it to trend upward as the average workweek advances further into pre-recession territory."