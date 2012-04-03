FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-US March non-manufacturing index seen rising
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 6 years

IFR-Preview-US March non-manufacturing index seen rising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Institute for Supply Management Non-Manufacturing
       Purchasing Managers Index, March 
 WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS            Reuters    IFR     Previous
 ISM index            57.0       57.6    57.3
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index should inch up
again in its March reading, from 57.3 to about 57.6, though we
expect little change in the components aside from a rebound in
the supplier deliveries index. That would mean that March's
reading would supplant February's as the highest since February
2011.	
    The business activity index should remain robust, even after
two strong months (the index rose from 55.9 in December to 62.6
in February). The few service sector-specific data releases ...
so far have shown strength, while the weather has remained
unseasonably warm, which should continue to boost construction
activity.	
    The employment index retreated 1.7 points in February after
jumping to a near 6-year high in January. While we don't look
for much gain there, we do expect it to trend upward as the
average workweek advances further into pre-recession territory."

