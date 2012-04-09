FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-US Feb wholesale sales seen rebounding
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 6 years ago

IFR-Preview-US Feb wholesale sales seen rebounding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories and Sales,
       February 
 WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS (pct)          Reuters   IFR     Previous 
 Wholesale Inventories    +0.5      +0.4    +0.4
 Wholesale Sales          +0.7      +0.8    -0.1
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Prices should boost February wholesale
inventories and sales growth, with the former rising roughly
0.4% and the latter up 0.8%. Inventories growth would be about
the same as in January, while sales would rebound from a 0.1%
slip, staying roughly in line with a 1.1% surge in retail sales.
Continued hefty auto demand growth likely helped, though sales
would weaken in March. We expect that wholesale sales will
remain a little volatile over the next few months, and possibly
inventories with them. 	
    If our February calls are accurate, the inventory/sales
ratio would remain steady at about 1.17, if a low 1.17. That
would be not far from the pre-recession average, implying little
pressure for inventory rebuilding in the near term."
 	
    -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

