IFR-Preview-US Feb wholesale sales seen rebounding

WHAT: Commerce Department Wholesale Inventories and Sales, February WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Wholesale Inventories +0.5 +0.4 +0.4 Wholesale Sales +0.7 +0.8 -0.1 IFR COMMENTARY: "Prices should boost February wholesale inventories and sales growth, with the former rising roughly 0.4% and the latter up 0.8%. Inventories growth would be about the same as in January, while sales would rebound from a 0.1% slip, staying roughly in line with a 1.1% surge in retail sales. Continued hefty auto demand growth likely helped, though sales would weaken in March. We expect that wholesale sales will remain a little volatile over the next few months, and possibly inventories with them. If our February calls are accurate, the inventory/sales ratio would remain steady at about 1.17, if a low 1.17. That would be not far from the pre-recession average, implying little pressure for inventory rebuilding in the near term." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.