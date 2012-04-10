IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 11

WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, March WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Import prices +0.8 +0.4 +0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Though oil prices slid a bit later in the month, the March import price index will largely reflect developments through earlier in the month, and should be up about 0.4% on the whole, just as in February. Ex-petroleum prices were likely up just weakly, about 0.1%, with the dollar holding roughly steady after a bit of deterioration. Though the dollar's strengthening appears to have come to a halt, euro zone recession will help keep ex-fuel prices fairly stable. They've barely budged over the six months through February, and on net are down 0.1%. Overall prices are up a relatively modest 0.6% over that same timeframe, but the seasonally unadjusted numbers could start coming up a little more quickly if oil doesn't ease back down before the northern hemisphere begins its summer driving season." ----------------- WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, March WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) FORECASTS (bln) Reuters IFR Previous Budget deficit $196.0 $196.0 $232.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "We have lifted our call for the March Treasury budget deficit from $181.7 bln to $196.0 bln on the CBO's (usually accurate) monthly budget preview. That would be a modest $8 bln larger than last March's $188.2 bln shortfall, and would be out 2009's $191.6 bln for the biggest March deficit on record. Calendar effects increased both Treasury income and spending, with an underlying trend of ever-so-slight improvement as the recovery boosts corporate and individual income and payroll tax receipts. CBO expects that receipts were up $21 bln y/y to $172 bln, an increase of 14%. They attribute over half the gain to a lower rate of income tax refunds, with many refunds having been pulled forward to the end of February. Corporate income tax receipts were up $7 bln, and amounts withheld for income and payrolls taxes were up $4 bln, in spite of March 2012 having one fewer business day than March 2011. With the Fed's shift to a lower-yielding portfolio, receipts from the Fed dipped $2 bln. Outlays were up $29 bln (8.5%) to $368 bln, as $31 bln was pushed forward from April 1st (falling on a Sunday this year) into the end of March. Revisions to estimated costs of TARP also added $7 bln compared to last year." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Beige Book of Economic Condition WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) NO FORECASTS IFR COMMENTARY: "The Fed's latest Beige Book will be released on Wednesday, featuring anecdotes collected through the end of March. We don't expect a dramatic change in the characterization of the pace of growth overall, which was reported last time as being "modest to moderate" - though we would not be surprised to see a very slight downgrade. Manufacturing growth will probably be depicted as somewhat less robust, while we look for continued improvement in real estate. A key will be to see banking and credit conditions, which will hopefully continue to be described as "generally positive"; improving credit quality, reduced delinquencies and higher credit demand will be critical to any sustainable acceleration of growth." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.