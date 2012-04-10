FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 11
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 6 years ago

IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, March 	
WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) 	
 	
FORECASTS (pct)     Reuters    IFR     Previous
Import prices       +0.8       +0.4    +0.4 	
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "Though oil prices slid a bit later in the
month, the March import price index will largely reflect
developments through earlier in the month, and should be up
about 0.4% on the whole, just as in February. Ex-petroleum
prices were likely up just weakly, about 0.1%, with the dollar
holding roughly steady after a bit of deterioration. 	
    Though the dollar's strengthening appears to have come to a
halt, euro zone recession will help keep ex-fuel prices fairly
stable. They've barely budged over the six months through
February, and on net are down 0.1%. Overall prices are up a
relatively modest 0.6% over that same timeframe, but the
seasonally unadjusted numbers could start coming up a little
more quickly if oil doesn't ease back down before the northern
hemisphere begins its summer driving season." 	
	
----------------- 
 
WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, March 	
WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)  	
 	
FORECASTS (bln)    Reuters     IFR        Previous
Budget deficit     $196.0      $196.0     $232.0	
 	
IFR COMMENTARY: "We have lifted our call for the March Treasury
budget deficit from $181.7 bln to $196.0 bln on the CBO's
(usually accurate) monthly budget preview. That would be a
modest $8 bln larger than last March's $188.2 bln shortfall, and
would be out 2009's $191.6 bln for the biggest March deficit on
record. Calendar effects increased both Treasury income and
spending, with an underlying trend of ever-so-slight improvement
as the recovery boosts corporate and individual income and
payroll tax receipts. 	
    CBO expects that receipts were up $21 bln y/y to $172 bln,
an increase of 14%. They attribute over half the gain to a lower
rate of income tax refunds, with many refunds having been pulled
forward to the end of February. Corporate income tax receipts
were up $7 bln, and amounts withheld for income and payrolls
taxes were up $4 bln, in spite of March 2012 having one fewer
business day than March 2011. With the Fed's shift to a
lower-yielding portfolio, receipts from the Fed dipped $2 bln. 	
    Outlays were up $29 bln (8.5%) to $368 bln, as $31 bln was
pushed forward from April 1st (falling on a Sunday this year)
into the end of March. Revisions to estimated costs of TARP also
added $7 bln compared to last year."	
----------------- 
 
WHAT: Federal Reserve Beige Book of Economic Condition
WHEN: Wednesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)  	
 	
NO FORECASTS
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "The Fed's latest Beige Book will be released on
Wednesday, featuring anecdotes collected through the end of
March. We don't expect a dramatic change in the characterization
of the pace of growth overall, which was reported last time as
being "modest to moderate" - though we would not be surprised to
see a very slight downgrade. Manufacturing growth will probably
be depicted as somewhat less robust, while we look for continued
improvement in real estate. A key will be to see banking and
credit conditions, which will hopefully continue to be described
as "generally positive"; improving credit quality, reduced
delinquencies and higher credit demand will be critical to any
sustainable acceleration of growth."	
 
     -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.