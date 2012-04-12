IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 13

WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, March WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous CPI +0.3 +0.3 +0.4 CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.1 CPI year/year +2.7 +2.7 +2.9 Core CPI year/year +2.2 +2.2 +2.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees headline consumer prices up 0.3% in March, while core prices likely rose 0.2%. Oil prices have come up, but they appear to be stabilizing, and natural gas continues to plumb new depths, which should significantly restrain energy's contribution to the headline. All told, we expect headline y/y growth to drop back from +2.9% to +2.7%, while core y/y growth holds steady at +2.2%. Rents should support continued steady shelter price growth, and a number of other core categories should see slightly faster growth after coming in a little lighter than expected in February - particularly apparel, recreation, and other goods and services, all of which experienced price declines that month. So far, we have been fortunate that gas price increases have been largely offset. Still, high gas prices remain an obstacle that could turn dangerous if other headwinds develop." -------------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, preliminary April WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sentiment 76.2 77.0 76.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "Consumer expectations could be the source for increased consumer confidence in early April, with the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment rising to 77.0. Consumers' current assessment of economic conditions accounted for all of March's gain, when the CSI skipped up 0.9 pts over the month to 76.2. The current component rose 3 pts while expectations slipped by 0.5 pts, and it should rebound in the preliminary survey. The habitual mix of excited job hunters overcompensating for pressures at the gas pumps should influence survey respondents to record increased sentiment. Other confidence indices also indicate a slight early April incline. Bloomberg's CCI has become less negative after two weeks of more favorable sentiment towards the economy, buying conditions, and financial situations (with the personal finances component notably positive in early April). And while the Rasmussen CI has for most days since its late-March surge moved down, it is on par with March's average (90.8) and above February's (87.9) average confidence score." -- by Theodore Littleton and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.