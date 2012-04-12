FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, March 
 WHEN: Friday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)        Reuters    IFR     Previous
 CPI                    +0.3       +0.3    +0.4
 CPI ex-food/energy     +0.2       +0.2    +0.1
 CPI year/year          +2.7       +2.7    +2.9
 Core CPI year/year     +2.2       +2.2    +2.2
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees headline consumer prices up 0.3% in
March, while core prices likely rose 0.2%. Oil prices have come
up, but they appear to be stabilizing, and natural gas continues
to plumb new depths, which should significantly restrain
energy's contribution to the headline. All told, we expect
headline y/y growth to drop back from +2.9% to +2.7%, while core
y/y growth holds steady at +2.2%. 	
    Rents should support continued steady shelter price growth,
and a number of other core categories should see slightly faster
growth after coming in a little lighter than expected in
February - particularly apparel, recreation, and other goods and
services, all of which experienced price declines that month. 	
    So far, we have been fortunate that gas price increases have
been largely offset. Still, high gas prices remain an obstacle
that could turn dangerous if other headwinds develop."  
--------------
 	
 WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of
       Consumer Sentiment, preliminary April
 WHEN: Friday 0955 EDT (1355 GMT)
 
 FORECASTS        Reuters    IFR     Previous
 Sentiment        76.2       77.0    76.2
 
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "Consumer expectations could be the source for
increased consumer confidence in early April, with the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment
rising to 77.0. Consumers' current assessment of economic
conditions accounted for all of March's gain, when the CSI
skipped up 0.9 pts over the month to 76.2. The current component
rose 3 pts while expectations slipped by 0.5 pts, and it should
rebound in the preliminary survey. The habitual mix of excited
job hunters overcompensating for pressures at the gas pumps
should influence survey respondents to record increased
sentiment. Other confidence indices also indicate a slight early
April incline. Bloomberg's CCI has become less negative after
two weeks of more favorable sentiment towards the economy,
buying conditions, and financial situations (with the personal
finances component notably positive in early April). And while
the Rasmussen CI has for most days since its late-March surge
moved down, it is on par with March's average (90.8) and above
February's (87.9) average confidence score." 
 
 
     -- by Theodore Littleton and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets,
a unit of Thomson Reuters.

