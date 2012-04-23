IFR-Preview-major US economic data for issue April 24

WHAT: Standard & Poors Case-Shiller Home Price Index, February WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EDT (1300 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous 20 city, adjusted +0.2 +0.2 0.0 20-city, year/year -3.4 -3.3 -3.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Case-Shiller 20-city index may rise about 0.2% in February, which would be the index's first increase since last April. That would bring the y/y growth up from -3.8% to -3.3%, marking the slowest rate of decline since January 2011. The monthly home sales numbers showed increases in their median and average price figures in February. Existing homes showed a price bump in November too, however, and that month will be coming out of the Case-Shiller numbers, which represent 3-month moving averages. Overall, trends are positive in housing, with inventories trending lower and existing sales having their best quarter since a homebuyer credit-distorted Q2 2010. Prices will likely lag the bottom significantly, however, particularly with the Case-Shiller index based on data from contracts that may have been inked as much as six months ago. Month-on-month movements will likely waver over the near-term, with y/y growth not heading back into positive territory for quite some time." ----------------- WHAT: Confidence Board Index of Consumer Confidence, April WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous CCI 69.7 69.8 70.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure should soften just a bit from 70.2 to about 69.8 in its April release. More seasonally appropriate weather and labor market jitters likely combined for further reversion from February's 71.6 peak, which was the highest reading in four years. It would still be the fourth-highest reading (behind the prior two months and February 2011's 70.4) in that time. The current conditions index will probably pull back from March's 51.0, a 3.5-year high, while the expectations index recovers slightly from a 5.4-point drop. We'll be watching the labor market differential (percent responding jobs are plentiful minus those saying jobs are hard to get) closely. It managed to hold at -31.6 in March -- deeply negative, but still the best since November 2008 -- contradicting a mediocre jobs report. The recent initial claims data adds further doubt into the labor market picture, though this may be explained through various quirks, including the beginning of the quarter and an early Easter. Inflation expectations will likely ease back a bit, having jumped from 5.5% to 6.3% in March. Gas price growth appears to have petered out, and y/y growth may soon dip into the negatives." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Housing Finance Agency Home Price Index, February WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous HPI --- +0.3 0.0 HPI year/year --- +1.1 -0.8 IFR COMMENTARY: "The FHFA House Price Index looks set to move into positive y/y territory for the first time since July 2007, with a 0.3% monthly gain bringing the SA y/y rate up (from -0.8%) to +1.1%. The February y/y reading is boosted by the fact that February 2011 saw a big 1.5% plunge. The FHFA index has been less volatile than the S&P Case-Shiller index due to the lower percentage of distressed homes with mortgages backed by GSE guarantees, but did not manage to eke out the significant (if temporary) gains seen in Case-Shiller due to the homebuyer tax credit in 2010. Prices appear to have been stabilizing as inventories have come down. Estimates of shadow inventory continue to range from fairly large to enormous, however, so a significant question over the medium term is whether increasing numbers of distressed homes coming onto the market in the aftermath of the recent legal settlement will continue to restrain prices." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Single-Family Home Sales, March WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (annual rate) Reuters IFR Previous Home sales (units) 320,000 320,000 313,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "New home sales likely rose to around 320k in March, up only modestly from February's initial report of 313k. With new and existing home inventories trending downward, homebuilder sentiment still high, and labor markets continuing to improve (if more slowly than expected in March), new home sales should eventually get off the plateau they've been stuck at for most of the past year and a half. New home inventory has fallen or held steady every month since May 2007, leaving them far below pre-recession levels. The months supply figure remains elevated because sales have also fallen sharply, but we look for the declining inventory trend to continue. Though new home inventory is dwarfed by existing home inventory (let alone shadow inventory), new home supply is still relevant because new and existing homes aren't completely perfect substitutes. What could be a wildcard over the near term is if the recent foreclosure legal settlement inspires a new wave of foreclosure starts, bringing distressed homes onto the market that would make particularly harsh competition for the new home sector. Though we've heard a couple anecdotes about higher foreclosure rates, we haven't yet seen much concrete evidence, and hope to avoid a flood of conversion from shadow inventory into distressed homes for sale." -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.