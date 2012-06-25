FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IFR-Preview-Consumer confidence seen dipping in June
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

IFR-Preview-Consumer confidence seen dipping in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHAT: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, June
 WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)  
 
 FORECASTS                   Reuters    IFR       Previous
 Consumer confidence index   63.5       62.8      64.9      
 
 IFR COMMENTARY: "So far June consumer confidence numbers have
been weak, and we look for the Conference Board's June reading
to follow suit, dropping from 64.9 to about 62.8, with roughly
commensurate declines in both the present situation and
expectations indices. While gas prices have been marching
relentlessly downward in spite of the season, bad news from
labor markets and Europe have clearly been weighing on
consumers' minds. With uncertainty ratcheting higher as we head
into election season, we would not be surprised to see
confidence soon testing last year's lows." 
----------------- 


      -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.