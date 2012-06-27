FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-Preview-major US economic data for June 28
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

IFR-Preview-major US economic data for June 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, final Q1  
 WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) 
 
 FORECASTS (pct)     Reuters    IFR     Previous
 GDP                 +1.9       +1.8    +1.9
 Final Sales         +1.7       +1.6    +1.7   
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "Negative revisions to sales figures likely just
managed to overpower other factors, bringing the "final" GDP
revision down from a 1.9% annual rate to 1.8%. Correspondingly,
we see final sales ticking down from 1.7% to 1.6%.
Unfortunately, the meager figures reported so far in Q2 don't
give much hope that the numbers will pick up in the near future,
though at least a rebound from defense spending after two
quarters of significant negative contributions should pad the
figures over the near term." 
----------------- 

 WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
 WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)   
 
 FORECASTS                 Reuters   IFR       Previous
 Jobless claims            385,000   385,000   387,000
 Continued claims (mln)    3.280     3.280     3.299 
 
IFR COMMENTARY: "With no end in sight to economic headwinds, we
look for initial claims to remain near their YTD highs at about
385k, down only slightly from last week's 387k. In about two
weeks claims will likely dip only briefly as seasonal factors
will expect more auto plants to shut down for annual retooling
than will actually be the case this year. 
    Continuing claims we see slipping back to about 3.280 mln
from the 3.299 mln seen the last two weeks. With initial claims
plateauing, so are continuing claims."

----------------- 
 
      -- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.

