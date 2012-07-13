IFR Preview-Major US economic data for July 16

WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of New York Empire Manufacturing Survey Index, July WHEN: Monday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous EMSI 4.00 2.50 2.29 IFR COMMENTARY: "We look for the July Empire State Manufacturing Survey to hold at about +2.50 after June's meager +2.29 showing, while the Philadelphia Fed's Business Outlook Survey headline should rebound substantially from June's surprisingly weak -16.6 to around -5.0. It's clear that manufacturing, a sector that is particularly responsive to economic conditions, has been seeing at best weak growth recently, though the sharp contraction indicated last month by the Philly Fed's survey was likely an aberration. "The Empire State survey's forward-looking new orders index read just +2.18 in June, while the future activity index dropped over six points to +23.13, its weakest since last October. On the Philly Fed side, the new orders index plummeted 17.6 to -18.8 in June, while the future activity index bounced up by 4.5 points to +19.5. That was still the second-weakest since last August, however, when uncertainty from Washington and Europe temporarily crushed manufacturing sentiment." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, June WHEN: Monday, 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Retail Sales +0.2 0.0 -0.2 Retail ex-autos 0.0 -0.1 -0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Retail sales look set to close out a weak quarter with a flat headline, and a 0.1% decline in ex-autos sales. Some of that would be positive, due to continually falling gas prices pulling down the value of gas station sales, though fairly widespread weakness should reflect the month's soft chain store sales figures. Auto unit sales came up a bit more than expected, however, and building materials look set for a rebound after two months of sharp negatives, possibly due to weather payback. "If sales edge into the negative, it would be the first string of three deteriorations in retail sales since Q4 2008." ----------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, May WHEN: Monday, 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Business Inventories +0.2 +0.1 +0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Business inventories look to have grown 0.1%, after prior releases have shown that May factory inventories were down 0.2% and wholesale inventories were up 0.3%. We look for the final ingredient, retail inventories, to have been up around 0.5% on partly unplanned inventory accumulation during a weak sales month. "Sales data for the month showed that manufacturing shipments were up 0.5%, wholesale shipments plunged 0.8%, and retail sales were down 0.2%, for overall business sales growth of -0.1%. Assuming no significant revisions, our forecast would imply that the inventory/sales ratio will rise from 1.261 to 1.264. That would still be a bit below the pre-recession average, but the I/S ratio has been on a very long-term downward trend, so it's unlikely that there is significant pressure either to rebuild inventories. If anything, they may be a bit high."