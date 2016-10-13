BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q3 total copper production totalled 32,000 tonnes versus 28,100 tonnes in Q2
* Capstone Mining Corp - Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes of copper remains unchanged
Oct 13 The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) named Duncan Bonfield as chief executive of the secretariat.
Based in London, Bonfield will report to IFSWF chairman Adrian Orr.
His previous role will be succeeded by Victoria Barbary, who joins from Investec Asset Management.
Bonfield has held a number of senior communications roles including in Land Securities, Network Rail and BAA, now called Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of six new Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft and the option to lease five additional 737 Max 8s with lot polish airlines
* Insys Therapeutics reports preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for the third quarter 2016