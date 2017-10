LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings PLC : * First half revenue was £169M, 14% lower than the prior year * Group Q2 revenue was £87.5 million, 9 percent behind the prior year * Performance reflects tough prior year comparisons, continuing subdued markets which are impacting client activity. * If the levels of client activity seen in H1 persist, H2 revenue likely

to be similar to H1