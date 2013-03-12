UPDATE 1-IG Group third quarter revenues advance 18 pct

* Total financial revenue per client up 14 pct

* Total Q3 revenues 18 percent up at 88.6 mln stg

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings saw an 18 percent jump in third quarter revenues as improving client sentiment amid rising financial markets boosted performances in all its regions.

Britain-based IG, which runs spread-betting brand IG Index said in a trading statement on Tuesday total revenues for the group reached 88.6 million pounds with all markets posting double digit percentage increases.

IG Group called the pickup in business “encouraging” and hinted at outperformance of earlier guidance that second half revenues would be in line with the first.

It noted, however, consumer sentiment remains unpredictable.

“The recent increase in client activity levels is encouraging, but IG remains mindful of the strength of the final quarter of the last year and the fact that a degree of uncertainty exists around consumer sentiment more broadly,” it said.

Revenue per client increased 14 percent on the same period last year, said IG, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC Markets.