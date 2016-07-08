FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CORRECTED-Online trading firm IG Group names Mainwaring as CFO designate
July 8, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Online trading firm IG Group names Mainwaring as CFO designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say IG Group is an online trading company, not an online dealer)

July 8 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it had appointed Paul Mainwaring as chief financial officer designate, adding that Mainwaring would take on the full role of finance head after a regulatory nod.

Mainwaring, who was CFO at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc until May, will take over from Mark Ward, IG said.

Ward was seconded to IG Group by Deloitte whilst the betting firm found a permanent CFO after its previous finance chief, Chris Hill, left the post in August to become the CFO of Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
