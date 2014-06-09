FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

IG Group says Andy Green to become chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - IG Group, a provider of financial spread betting and contracts for difference, has named Andy Green as its new chairman.

Green will take over when current Chairman Jonathan Davie steps down at the British company’s annual general meeting in October, IG said in a statement on Monday.

Green, currently a non-executive director of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, will join IG’s board as deputy chairman with immediate effect, it added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
