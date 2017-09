Oct 28 (Reuters) - Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc, said it appointed Daniel Williams as global head of internal audit.

Williams, who has 15 years of audit experience, joins from BGC Partners, where he was head of internal audit for EMEA.

He was trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte & Touche LLP. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)