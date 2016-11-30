Online trading company IG posts "strong" second quarter

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it continued to perform in line with expectations, after a "strong" second quarter.

* Higher operating costs in the first half related to client recruitment were offset by "good revenue delivery", IG, which was founded in 1974 as the world's first spread betting firm, said in a brief trading update on Wednesday.

* IG, which holds 40 percent of the UK financial spread betting market by number of active primary accounts, has over 152,600 active clients according to its website. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)