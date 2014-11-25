IG says to achieve record quarterly revenue after strong Q2

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Online trading company IG Group said on Tuesday that it would achieve record quarterly revenue after client activity increased significantly in the second quarter.

The company, which provides trading in shares, contracts for difference and financial spread-betting, said the uptick came as financial markets presented considerably more trading opportunities.

“This will place IG in a robust position as it enters the second half of the financial year,” it added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Freya Berry.)